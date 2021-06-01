Car seat safety on the agenda for Road Safety Forum

June 1, 2021 at 3:23 pm

Orkney’s Road Safety Forum is urging anyone who drives with children to take advantage of free online car seat checks with a “good egg’” expert this Child Safety Week, June 7-13.

Orkney’s Road Safety Forum, which includes partners such as Orkney Islands Council, NHS Orkney, Police Scotland, Scottish Fire and Rescue, and Scottish Ambulance Service, has helped arrange and publicise “Good Egg” car seat safety clinics in the county since 2009.

Forum chairman, Councillor Andrew Drever said: “Past clinics in Orkney have shown us well over half of child car seats checked were not being used correctly. The good news is that many issues spotted were minor and easily rectifiable — such as incorrect harness or head-rest height, or having the carry handle in the wrong position.

“But these small tweaks can play a big role decreasing the risk of serious injury to children in the event of an accident.

“Good Egg experts are well versed in various fittings in vehicles and car seat models, and are there to help you make sure you are getting the best safety performance from your child’s seat. They can also answer questions about car seats you are considering buying.

“We’d urge anyone who drives children about to take up this offer — it is half an hour of your time well spent.”

Free online consultations are available June 7-13 .

To book an online consultation, you can visit https://goodeggsafety.simplybook.it/

You can also find information and advice on choosing, buying and fitting a car seat on the Good Egg Safety website www.goodeggcarsafety.com/

