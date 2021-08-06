Capacity changes on Orkney Ferries as Covid restrictions ease

August 6, 2021 at 4:00 pm

Following the First Minister’s announcement that Scotland is moving beyond Level 0, capacity aboard Orkney Ferries’ vessels will increase from Monday, August 9.

In line with Scottish Government guidelines, there will no longer be a requirement for physical distancing on board ferries from Monday.

This means that the number of passengers that can be carried will return to normal levels. Local ferries have been operating at around 50 per cent of their usual capacity since physical distancing rules were introduced.

“We’re aware of the impact this has had on our customers and the communities we serve,” said Jim Buck, Orkney’s Islands Council’s harbourmaster and head of marine services. “While necessary to keep everyone safe, it’s been a source of great frustration for all involved.

“The change to physical distancing requirements means we can welcome more passengers on board once again.

“I’m pleased that capacity can return to normal from Monday, but would advise our customers that some of the other measures introduced during the pandemic will remain in place for a short time.”

Customers will still need to phone to pre-book travel on the ferries until a new online booking system is available.

“We appreciate this will disappoint passengers who would like to walk on to the ferries, but this will allow us to maintain robust Test and Protect records, safeguarding passengers, our crews and these lifeline ferry services.

“While the need for pre-booking by phone remains in place, the increase in capacity will mean added pressure on our already busy officer staff. Please bear with us – your patience and co-operation is greatly appreciated.

“We hope the online booking system will be up and running later this month.”

In line with Government guidance, passengers are reminded that unless they have an exemption, face coverings will remain mandatory onboard.

