Candidates sought for North Isles by-election

July 28, 2020 at 9:34 am

Orkney Islands Council is encouraging people interested in serving their community to consider standing in the by-election for the North Isles ward.

The by-election follows the death in April of North Isles councillor, Kevin Woodbridge. It will take place on October 1.

Nomination forms are now available and these can be lodged with the council from August 14 and by August 31.

Interim chief executive with the council John Mundell said: “If you have considered standing for election in the past, or feel that you could contribute now to local government in Orkney, this is a great opportunity to serve the community and gain some experience as a councillor until the next local government elections take place again in May 2022.

“I would encourage everyone who feels they may be able to contribute to the local democratic process to consider standing as a candidate in this by-election.”

The North Isles ward is served by three councillors. Along with councillor Woodbridge, councillor Graham Sinclair and councillor Stephen Clackson were elected at the last council election.

Councillor Sinclair said: “Being a north isles councillor is a challenging yet rewarding and very varied post to hold. I find it very satisfying when you can help a ward member with their problems, making the necessary connections to the services they require, or raising an issue that an isles community is facing.

“I live on the mainland and I don’t feel this has been a disadvantage to me, as I have lived in the isles for many years previously. But I do feel that candidates should have some idea of what life in the isles is like.

“For me, the only essential requirement is a genuine interest in the communities in the isles and a desire to help move them forward.

“With eight different community councils within the ward, all on different islands, I can honestly say that the travel between these communities is an enjoyable part of the job – in the Summer months especially!”

Nomination forms for prospective candidates are available by calling the Council’s Election Office on 01856 886350 or sending an email to electionoffice@orkney.gov.uk They will also be available online later this week

Share this:

Tweet

