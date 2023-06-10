  • Kirkwall
featured news

Campaigners to mark anniversary of murder conviction

Michael Ross was convicted of the 1994 murder of Bangladeshi waiter Shamsuddin Mahmood on June 20, 2008 (Iain McLellan/Spindrift)

Campaigners fighting to free the man convicted of murdering a waiter in a Kirkwall restaurant are due to release a series of “key questions” they hope to see answered by Police Scotland.

As the fifteenth anniversary of the conviction of Michael Ross approaches, Justice for Michael Ross (J4MR) awaits the results of its official complaint into how the 1994 shooting was investigated and handled.

For the full story, pick up this week’s edition of The Orcadian.