Campaigners to mark anniversary of murder conviction
Campaigners fighting to free the man convicted of murdering a waiter in a Kirkwall restaurant are due to release a series of “key questions” they hope to see answered by Police Scotland.
As the fifteenth anniversary of the conviction of Michael Ross approaches, Justice for Michael Ross (J4MR) awaits the results of its official complaint into how the 1994 shooting was investigated and handled.
