Call to look after mental health from MSP

May 20, 2020 at 10:50 am

WITH May 18-24 marking Mental Health Awareness Week, Highlands & Islands MSP Maree Todd has highlighted the importance of looking after our mental health, particularly in these trying times.

Ms Todd said: “This year’s Mental Health Awareness Week will be touching for many people across the country as we try to cope and adjust to life during a pandemic.

“The coronavirus outbreak has changed daily life for us all in Scotland and this will have had a real impact on how many of us are feeling. It’s okay not to feel yourself right now but it’s important that we all try to look after our mental health as best we can.”

Ms Todd added: “There are small things we can do daily to help us get through these trying times, from daily exercise to getting outdoors and staying connected with friends and family.

“There are some great resources out there, from Breathing Space – the confidential phone and web-based service for those experiencing low mood – to Samaritans and Shout who offer 24-hour emotional support.”

Commenting on this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week’s theme of kindness, Ms Todd said: “Kindness boosts mood, self-esteem and happiness which I know many of us will be in need of right now.

“Acts of kindness have been regularly demonstrated across the Highlands & Islands throughout this crisis, it’s been inspiring to hear all the ways in which communities have been helping each other cope during these challenging times.”

Mental Health Support Services she highlighted are: The Scottish Government’s Clear Your Head campaign provides tips to help you look after yourself and get through these uncertain times. Visit www.clearyourhead.scot

For information, links and resources to help keep you informed on how to help protect your mental health, visit the SAMH website: www.samh.org.uk

Breathing Space offers a confidential phone and web-based service for those experiencing low mood, depression or anxiety. Website: www.breathingspace.scot Tel: 0800 83 85 87

Samaritans offers 24-hour emotional support for anyone struggling to cope. Website: www.samaritans.org/?nation=scotland Tel: 116 123

Shout is volunteer run and offers a 24/7 crisis text service. The service is free on all major networks and is for anyone in crisis anytime, anywhere. Website: www.giveusashout.org Text: 85258

For the latest Coronavirus guidance from NHS Scotland and the Scottish Government, including advice on how to look after your mental wellbeing visit the NHS Inform website: www.nhsinform.scot/coronavirus

