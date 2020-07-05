Call out to join clap for carers

The clap for carers will be back today, Sunday, at 5pm and the Orkney public are invited to join the nation to celebrate the people who have looked after them during the Covid-19 crisis.

The event is aimed at marking the 72 anniversary of the NHS this weekend.

Anyone eager to take part can go onto the street outside their home, blow a horn, hoot or just clap to show their appreciation. Social distancing remains in place so please be mindful of this if you wish to go to the outside of the Balfour Hospital to show your appreciation.

The weekly clap used to take place every Thursday at 8pm but came to a close after 10 consecutive weeks at the end of May.

The applause honours NHS staff, care home staff and all frontline employees.

Those wanting to stay at home and take part need only stand on their door step or at a window to clap.

NHS Shetland/NHS Orkney chief executive officer Michael Dickson said it meant a great deal to NHS staff and all frontline workers to know that the community they served valued what they were doing.

“Please do step out at 5pm and join in the applause. While I am in Orkney today, I will be stepping out to show my appreciation to my colleagues across Shetland and Orkney. It has been a very tough time, and although we aren’t through it yet, this kind of gesture does a great deal for all our morale.”

