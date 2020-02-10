Call out for community environmental initiatives

February 10, 2020 at 1:49 pm

Environmental charity, Keep Scotland Beautiful, is calling for community groups in Orkney to register and take part in the 2020 Beautiful Scotland and It’s Your Neighbourhood initiatives.

Run by the charity in partnership with the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), the programmes provide the opportunity for local groups to gain recognition for their efforts to deliver environmental improvements and enhance their local places and spaces.

Catherine Gee, operations director at Keep Scotland Beautiful said: “I hope that community groups from all across Scotland will take part in the Its Your Neighbourhood and Beautiful Scotland initiatives this year. These are fantastic opportunities to recognise, support and reward the enthusiasm and drive of volunteers who take pride in their local areas and make significant improvements to the places and spaces they love.

“We were overwhelmed with the efforts of everyone that took part in 2019 and very much look forward to helping even more groups throughout 2020.”

This year’s themes will see participants celebrating the Year of Coasts and Waters 2020 and Keep Scotland Beautiful’s 20th birthday — aiming to bring together people of all ages to clean up and green up their communities.

Beautiful Scotland celebrates and supports the efforts of entire villages, towns, cities, Business Improvement Districts and communities across Scotland. It has an extensive set of categories and awards, with judging focused on the core areas of horticultural achievement, environmental responsibility and community participation.

Further information can be found at: www.keepscotlandbeautiful.org/ beautifulscotland

Smaller scale projects are encouraged to enter the non-competitive Its Your Neighbourhood initiative, where community allotments, friends of park groups, after-school clubs and community gardens can take part and receive ongoing support and recognition.

Further information can be found at: www.keepscotlandbeautiful.org/ IYN

Share this:

Tweet

