Call made for Cabinet level focus on ferries taskforce

March 31, 2023 at 9:41 am

Assurances have been sought about the future of the internal ferries taskforce set up by the former Deputy First Minister, John Swinney.

The taskforce set out to address the renewal of the Orkney internal ferry fleet, and in February, Orkney islands Council representatives met with the Scottish Government in the first meeting.

The purpose of the group is to consider the business case for new ferries and to explore ways of funding it.

The call comes as new First Minister Humza Yousaf confirmed that the transport portfolio has been removed from Cabinet, raising fears about the priority that will be given to this key area of policy.

Orkney’s MSP Liam McArthur has urged fellow Orcadian Neil Gray, who has been promoted to Cabinet with responsibility for the wellbeing economy, to take personal responsibility for ensuring the work of the taskforce continues and reaches a successful conclusion.

Mr McArthur said: “I wish all those appointed as Ministers well as they look to take on the significant challenges our country, economy and public services face.

“I am concerned, however, at the apparent relegation in importance of the transport brief. This has potential knock on implications for the task force set up by the former Deputy First Minister, John Swinney to consider the future of Orkney’s internal ferry service.

“Without Mr Swinney’s direct involvement in the work of the taskforce there is a real risk that it gets side-lined by this SNP/Green government. Given Neil Gray’s promotion to the role of Cabinet Secretary for the Wellbeing Economy, it would be entirely logical for him to take on responsibility for the taskforce as well. Neil clearly understands the needs of islanders, the importance of these lifeline ferry services to island communities and the urgency required in replacing the current, ageing fleet.

“During his time as Transport Minister, Humza Yousaf made all sorts of promises to people in Orkney, including RET on Pentland Firth routes. As First Minister, with an Orcadian at the heart of his Cabinet, Mr Yousaf can have no excuse for not delivering on these promises as well as on the long overdue replacement ferries”

