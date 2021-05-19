Cabin fever for Orkney’s cruise ship passengers?

May 19, 2021 at 4:00 pm

As reported in The Orcadian, passengers of visiting cruise ships may not be permitted to come ashore, or may be driven around Orkney’s tourist sites on whistle-stop tours, as safety procedures to govern the safe return of the cruise ship industry are explored.

As COVID-19 restrictions ease, several companies, including Fred Olsen, Royal Caribbean and SAGA, are advertising the opportunity to visit Kirkwall this summer.

Balancing public health protocol and concerns against the significant economic benefit of these ships visiting is immensely difficult.

Even before COVID, visiting cruise ships and the environmental and sustainable aspect of this type of tourism was a polarising, contentious subject.

But, as the decimated industry begins to make its first moves off the berths in more than a year, there are fears that an influx of thousands of passengers from all around the world could descend on Orkney.

The operators themselves are set to enforce stringent health and safety protocols to guard against the spread of COVID-19.

Over the past two months, Orkney Islands Council has repeatedly insisted that any resumption of cruise activity will be guided by public health advice.

Orkney is one of the leading destinations of the cruise ship industry in the UK, and is seen as the cruise capital in the British Isles. In 2019, 167 stops were recorded and over 158,000 passengers came ashore.

The council’s head of marine services, transportation and harbour master, Jim Buck, has moved to reassure the wider Orkney public of the stringent measures being discussed, in order to facilitate the lucrative industry.

Dialogue continues between OIC and cruise companies, tourist groups and business networks, and confirmation has still not been received from the Scottish Government on when and how the resumption of cruising in and around Orkney waters will begin, and in what shape.

Mr Buck said: “The tourism industry — and this includes cruise — is a vital part of Orkney’s economy, and to not allow it to return would adversely affect many people and businesses. I want to encourage an industry that was very important for us beforehand to recover.

“This does not mean to say that we will rush into anything, and every step will be in line with and directed by national government and industry guidance and best practice.

“It has been over a year now since the last cruise ship called into Orkney, and it is very likely that this will not happen for some time yet. It is impossible for us to put a date on this at present, as we simply do not know the answer — this will be dictated by UK and Scottish Governments — it is for them to decide, and we will be guided by the ongoing advice provided by the Government and Public Health Scotland as restrictions are eased.”

Mr Buck stressed that a return to pre-pandemic cruise activity in Orkney is not on the cards.

Nevertheless, conversations surrounding the management of cruise passengers continue to take place, discussions that are hampered somewhat by uncertainty over the guidance in which the industry will operate.

Planning ahead is the sensible option, according to Mr Buck, to start these “green shoots of recovery to make sure that everyone benefits from money being spent here.”

“The cruise industry is very aware of reputational damage by not getting this right; that is why they are so keen to ensure all the i’s are dotted and the t’s crossed from the outset,” continued Mr Buck.

“We are working hard to develop the safety protocols and risk assessments we all believe will be necessary to try and ensure cruise can restart as safely as possible and with stringent safety measures in place.

“The discussions we have had with the cruise industry are focused very much on a safe and secure return, both for their customers but for Orkney as well. It is in no one’s interests for it to be anything other.

“The safety measures will depend on what the regulations are, and the big problem at the moment is that we simply do not have final guidance at this stage of what we are working towards.

“The conversations we have had are everything from everyone on board being COVID-vaccinated and proving that, to extremely reduced numbers of passengers on board. We have also discussed passengers not coming ashore or, if they do, only allowing bubble tours or a drive around the many tourist sites.”

One key aspect of discussions is the increasing success of the vaccination programme, and that cruise tourism is “impeccably planned and managed”.

“We will at least have a lot of information and certainty on vaccination status, and ability to plan for passenger arrivals and movements when they do arrive. In any event, we are planning for every opportunity.”

He reiterated that the industry has been operating on a “rolling cancellation” programme and that all bookings, at any time, are regarded as provisional until a vessel confirms it is en-route and anchors or docks in Orkney.

Mr Buck added: “We remain in the position that we are not allowed to open up for cruise liners and we will not release any spaces until the Scottish Government says we can.

“Orkney is my home and I understand people’s concerns — we are all living through the pandemic. But it is vital for this industry to resume — we just need to make sure it is done as safely as we can.”

