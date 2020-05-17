By staying at home, you’re saving lives

May 17, 2020 at 11:00 am

ADVERTORIAL: By staying at home, you’re saving lives. Let’s not undo it now.

To protect ourselves and our NHS the advice in Scotland is staying very much the same. This is because the evidence is telling us it’s too early to make significant changes.

So the only change to the advice in Scotland is that you can now go outside to exercise, near your home, more than once a day. You should continue to stay two metres apart from others outside your household and wash your hands when you get home. You’re doing a fantastic job of following the advice.

Let’s not undo it now.

Share this:

Tweet

