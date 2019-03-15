Busy weekend of sport ahead

March 15, 2019 at 10:30 am

A busy weekend of sport is set to take place this weekend with the county’s rugby and footballers in action.

First up at The Pickaquoy Centre pitch is Orkney Rugby Club’s First XV side.

They take on Haddington in a 12.30pm kick-off, and with the away side rooted to the foot of the table, Orkney will be aiming for a win to help them move up from tenth place.

Starting 15 minutes later, at the KGS 3G, is the county’s winter football side, Orkney FC.

They take on Golspie Sutherland in a crunch fixture — a match which could have a large bearing on the destination of the North Caledonian League title.

Also in football, the Inter-Island Parish Cup is set to be played for on Saturday in Stromness.

After the original fixture was postponed last March, the cup — played for by the winners of Orkney and Shetland’s Parish Cup competitions — will see 2017 champions Stromness host Cunningsburgh.

The match is scheduled for a 3pm kick-off at the town’s 3G pitch.

In women’s football, a momentous occasion is set to take place for Kirkwall City Ladies FC as they embark on their first competitive match.

The side, one of eight clubs involved in the new Highlands and Islands Women’s Football League, will travel south to take on Buckie Ladies on Sunday.

In equestrian, the Cooke Aquaculture Winter Woolies Show will take place on Saturday. Late entries will also be taken on the day.

On Sunday, there will be a charity arena event.

Orkney’s swimmers will take to the water in the annual age-group championships this weekend. Nine different events will take place and over 60 swimmers will take part, sessions start at 6pm on Saturday and 9.30am and 1.30pm on Sunday.

