Businesses wanted for Orkney economic recovery Steering Group

July 8, 2020 at 1:00 pm

A new steering group is to be established to help pilot the Orkney economy through the challenging economic times ahead.

The group will provide direction and support to the COVID-19 Economic and Business Response and Recovery Group established by Orkney Islands Council in March 2020.

The group will be made up of councillors, council staff and business representatives from the private sector in Orkney.

Ahead of the first full meeting, businesses will gather to discuss the practical details of how the group will operate, and the next steps that need to be taken.

A two-hour online meeting, to be held on July 15, is open to all businesses to attend, and active involvement is encouraged to ensure that all Orkney’s needs are represented.

Neil Kermode, managing director of EMEC has been acting as joint chairman of the group working with the council.

“We feel that we have made some visible progress since initial discussions with the council such as a better online presence and the help with screens in shops. However the public sector and business now have a means to come together and jointly pilot a route through the uncertainty we believe we are all facing,” said Mr Kermode.

“We have to do this virtually, and I am delighted that we have the skills here in Orkney to do just that. Fiona Smith of Sorton Partners will be hosting the event and we will present the options for businesses to choose how to make the most of Steering Group.”

Businesses should register online, here, to receive a secure link to the meeting

