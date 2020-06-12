Businesses invited to join online meeting

June 12, 2020 at 12:37 pm

This coming Monday, June 15, at 12.50pm, businesses from across the Highlands & Islands are invited to take part in an hour-long online Federation of Small Business Q&A meeting with Fergus Ewing MSP, the Scottish Government’s cabinet secretary for rural economy and tourism.

FSB research shows that the Highlands & Islands and Argyll’s dependence on its visitor economy – tourism & hospitality – means that lockdown has left this already fragile region more vulnerable economically than the rest of Scotland. Unsurprisingly, as time passes so businesses from across the region are increasingly seeking clarity on a wide range of issues vital to their survival.

With Phase 2 of the unlocking process due shortly, the FSB believes that this is the perfect time for smaller businesses to question Mr Ewing on what the Scottish Government is doing to support businesses over the next year.

The FSB’s Highlands & Islands Area Leader and director of the Kylesku Hotel, Tanja Lister, said: “We know how anxious businesses are becoming about their abilities to survive in this new world and, given that the virus is unpredictable, they clearly want as much clarity as possible so that they can plan their survival strategies once unlocking takes place.

“In particular, they want to know when and how unlocking will take place, what they must do to comply with distancing protocols, how local communities will be persuaded that the time is right to unlock, and the nature of the Government-backed business support that will be put in place to carry the regional economy though to next Easter and beyond.

“Nobody should think that businesses can go from nought to 60 in a few days – it will take a long time for them to recover, and many will need ongoing support from governments, public agencies, other businesses and, very importantly, the general public, for many months to come.

“We know how heavily engaged Mr Ewing is in his vital role and we are delighted that he is giving up his time to take questions on Monday. This is the perfect time for him to meet Highlands & Islands businesses and we are looking forward to a very productive hour with him.”

Questions must be submitted in advance and we will ask as many as we can in the allotted time, say the organisers. Participants can also submit comments during the meeting using Zoom’s ‘Chat’ function.

The event is free and open to all businesses. Those wishing to find out more and register should look at the FSB Highlands & Islands Facebook page www.facebook.com/FSB.Highlands.Islands

