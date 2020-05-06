virus

Business survey launched in moves to support Orkney’s economy

May 6, 2020 at 4:05 pm

The Orkney business community is today, Wednesday, launching an important countywide survey.

It will assess how the COVID-19 crisis is affecting all aspects of business, from numbers of staff on furlough, to income levels, to hopes and fears for the future.

The survey follows a series of meetings between business representatives and officials from public bodies like the OIC, HIE and Business Gateway.

Duncan McLean, chairman of Kirkwall BID, said: “The virus has had and will continue to have a dramatic effect on Orkney’s economy.

“It’s vital that business organisations measure and analyse how various sectors are being hit by this. If we can measure the impact, then we can design more effective support for businesses — and we can lobby more effectively to get that support.”

The survey has been drawn up by representatives from the town centre, hospitality, renewable and business advice sectors, informed by feedback from many other sectors.

“The goal is really to capture as full a picture of the current situation as we can,” Mr McLean explained.

“The survey will take less than ten minutes to fill in, is completely anonymous, and will contribute to shaping a better future for businesses in Orkney. We urge every business owner to give us their views.”

Links to the survey will start arriving in inboxes today, and the organisers are asking for a reply within 48 hours to ensure no time is lost in responding to the crisis.

Share this:

Tweet

