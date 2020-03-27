virus

Business support enhanced to assist in time of crisis

March 27, 2020 at 12:00 pm

As businesses across Orkney struggle to cope with the rapidly changing impact of the coronavirus outbreak, Business Gateway Orkney is ensuring local business owners have access to crucial support at this time of national crisis.

Business Gateway Orkney advisers quickly adapted their service to offer local business owners one-to-one appointments via video or telephone calls.

A suite of new resources has been developed to support businesses trying to adapt to new circumstances.

This includes a guide and tutorial on business continuity planning, advice on shifting work to the home environment, how best to use digital channels to communicate with customers and employees and support for those experiencing stress and anxiety to name but a few.

Online workshops and webinars programme will be released soon.

Business Gateway is also supporting the Scottish Government and local authorities to deliver grants that will help businesses deal with the impact of COVID-19.

These one-off grants, from the UK Government’s £1 billion Business Support Fund, are designed to help protect jobs, prevent business closures and promote economic recovery.

Claire Kemp from Business Gateway Orkney said: “We want to reassure business owners that Business Gateway will continue to help them throughout the current crisis — whether that’s on the phone, a video call, a virtual workshop or through practical guidance on our website.

“We know that this situation is overwhelming for business owners, and that having someone to speak to can be helpful.

“We will continue to provide new digital resources, expand our delivery of virtual services and, crucially, give businesses reassurance and advice throughout the coronavirus outbreak.”

For practical advice and guidance to help protect your business from the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, contact business.gateway@orkney.gov.uk to request a call back..

For further information on the Business Support Fund, please visit here.

