Business set to boom at the Old Library as revamp gathers pace

Peeling back the layers of one of Kirkwall’s historic and iconic buildings and transforming it into a 21st century business base is a project the developer hopes will entice fresh talent and new companies to Orkney.

The much-loved Old Library in Kirkwall is in the midst of a major but sensitive overhaul and revamp, as it moves from a former retail site to the newest business facility in Orkney’s portfolio.

It is hoped that the project will be completed in spring next year and when it is, the doors will open to a modern, functional and comfortable co-working space for employees and businesses alike.

