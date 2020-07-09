Business Opportunity – Stainless Steel Fabrication

ADVERTORIAL: We currently design and manufacture stainless steel equipment predominantly used in the drinks industry internationally as well as in the energy and renewables industries.

We are looking to expand our manufacturing capacity and are investigating options for a facility in Orkney.

We are looking at options to:

working with an existing company

or add stainless steel services to an existing company

or set up a subsidiary company

or set up a new company with suitably skilled workshop person(s)

Interested parties should email: pobox@orcadian.co.uk quoting ‘PO Box No. 4808’ in confidence by Friday, 10th July.

