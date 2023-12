advertorial

Business Gateway Orkney – Island Enterprise Roadshows

December 2, 2023 at 11:00 am

ADVERTORIAL: Do you have a business idea or a hobby that you want to turn into a business but don’t know where to start?

We can help!

Business Gateway are offering pre-start events to all parishes of Orkney!

To sign up to the event in your area, please visit the following link: http://bit.ly/3MT6U8A

