Business Gateway – Digital Boost

September 7, 2019 at 1:00 pm

This workshop is ideal for those looking to increase the effectiveness of their paid advertising and digital marketing strategy.

Tues 17 September, 1.30-4.30pm. The Orkney Distillery, Kirkwall.

LinkedIn

Want to boost your business with LinkedIn? We’ll take you beyond networking by showing you how it can market your products and promote your brand.

Tues 17 September, 6-9pm. The Orkney Distillery, Kirkwall.

GDPR & Keep Your Business Safe Online

Find out the simple steps you can take to keep your business and its information safe. Safe from hackers, safe from cyber attack and safe from infringing the new General Data Protection Regulation

Weds 18 September, 1.30-4.30pm. The Orkney Distillery, Kirkwall.

Pinterest, Instagram and Photography for Business

Find out how to use image sharing apps Pinterest and Instagram to grow your business. Learn how to shoot, process and upload photos.

Weds 18 September, 6-9pm. The Orkney Distillery, Kirkwall.

01856 886666. business.gateway@orkney.gov.uk visit www.bgateway.com/events

