Business Gateway Digital Boost

May 25, 2019 at 1:00 pm

DigitalBoost is funded by Digital Scotland and delivered by Business Gateway.

Video Production for Social Media

Video captures people’s attention online and is becoming increasingly important for engaging with potential, or real, clients.

Tues 11 June, 1.30-4.30pm. The Orkney Distillery, Kirkwall.

Web and Social Media Analytics

Unlock Google analytics so you can clearly see where your website traffic is coming from and why, transforming your website’s effectiveness.

Tues 11 June, 6-9pm. The Orkney Distillery, Kirkwall.

Enhance Your Business with Digital

Why should your business get involved with digital platforms? Could there be a threat to your market share if you don’t get into digital?

Weds 12 June, 1.30-4.30pm. The Orkney Distillery, Kirkwall.

Facebook for Business

Deepen your understanding of how Facebook can be used to engage with your target audience in order to boost conversions.

Weds 12 June, 6-9pm. The Orkney Distillery, Kirkwall.

01856 898595

orkney@bgateway.com

visit www.bgateway.com/events

