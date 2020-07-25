  • Kirkwall
news

Bus timetables to return to normal schedules

Buses at Kirkwall Travel Centre.

Bus timetables for Orkney Mainland and the linked South Isles return to normal from Monday.

In line with Scottish Government guidance for public transport, passengers are reminded that face coverings should be worn when boarding and during their journey by bus.

One-metre physical distancing measures are in place on buses and this reduces the number of passengers that can be carried.

Changes made for Bus Routes 2 (Kirkwall – Houton) and 6 (Kirkwall – Tingwall) remain in place to fit in with revised ferry timetables.

The timetables that comes into effect on Monday are available here.

