Burray whale dies

July 10, 2020 at 11:55 am

THOSE monitoring the stranded fin whale off Burray overnight say that that the animal was confirmed as dead this morning.

British Divers Marine Life Rescue volunteer medics said: “Whilst expected, this is never the outcome we want as medics, but it was the best outcome for this particular animal that was already heavily compromised.

“Medics are currently working closely with the Scottish Marine Animal Strandings Scheme to gather as much data as possible for their records, however due to the current COVID-19 restrictions in place a full post-mortem will not take place.

“Whilst members of the public are always interested in seeing these ocean giants up close, the landowner has requested that people do not visit the site and we would once again ask for his wishes to be respected. Thank you.”

