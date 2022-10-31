news

Bumper prize list revealed for charity auction

October 31, 2022 at 2:55 pm

An online charity aims to make Christmas merry for as many Orkney children as possible.

Proceeds from the fundraiser, organised by Debbie Delday for Orkney Charitable Trust, will go towards the charity’s Every Child Deserves a Christmas fund.

There are over 60 prizes up for grabs as part of the auction, which launches this Friday, November 4 on www.facebook.com/onlineauctionfororkneycharitabletrust

More on the fundraiser in this week’s edition of The Orcadian, available online and shops from Wednesday.

Share this:

Tweet

