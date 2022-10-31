  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
news

Bumper prize list revealed for charity auction

Over 60 prizes are up for grabs as part of the charity auction.

An online charity aims to make Christmas merry for as many Orkney children as possible.

Proceeds from the fundraiser, organised by Debbie Delday for Orkney Charitable Trust, will go towards the charity’s Every Child Deserves a Christmas fund.

There are over 60 prizes up for grabs as part of the auction, which launches this Friday, November 4 on www.facebook.com/onlineauctionfororkneycharitabletrust

More on the fundraiser in this week’s edition of The Orcadian, available online and shops from Wednesday.