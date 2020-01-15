Bulls on show at Orkney Auction Mart

January 15, 2020 at 2:30 pm

Today saw bulls on show at Orkney Auction Mart, as the Orkney Bull Breeders Association held the mart’s first show of animals of 2020.

The show saw winners named for three breeds by judge George Muir, of Gorn, Shapinsay.

The Charolais section saw the most entries on the day, with an April 2018-born bull, named Ballieston Ohio, from W. R. Baillie & Co, of Biggings, Toab, taking the section’s top accolade. The bull is by Baillieston Lord and out of Ballieston Lydia.

The Shorthorn section saw a winner from Laga farms Ltd, Evie — a December 2017-born bull named Lagas Logan, sired by Alvie Gaius and out of Lagas Jessica.

The Limousin section’s winner — the only Limousin shown on the day — was shown by J. C. Rendall, Rowland, Holm, and was the February 2018-born bull Norseman Black. The bull was by the bull Bailea Caviare and out of Emslies Gondola.

The judge said: “Some of the classes just had the one bull in them, so those were no problem. But the Charolais had three in the class and the winner stood out, he was exceptional. The other two were decent bulls, but just not to the same standard as the champion. The two shorthorns, there wasn’t much between them, but the champion was just more blocky and stood well on his legs. It wasn’t a difficult job there. To be honest, my job was very easy today.”

With a show fairly modest in numbers this year, with no Aberdeen Angus showing on the day, the judge was asked ‘why the low numbers?’ He replied: “There was a lot of Aberdeen Angus due to be here but none appeared — I think one or two may have been sold privately — but things crop up and sometimes it’s no fault of the folk entering them, for one reason or another they just can’t get them here.”

For more from the show, as well as prices from the OBBA sale, held following the show, see next week’s edition of The Orcadian.

