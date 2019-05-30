Building Standards top small team in national awards

May 30, 2019 at 4:00 pm

Orkney Islands Council’s Building Standards team has scooped a top award at the Scottish Government’s Building Standards Division awards.

They picked up Best Small Verifier category at the awards which were held earlier in the month as part of the Local Authority Building Standards Scotland (LABSS) AGM, in Peebles.

Roddy Mackay, head of planning, development and regulatory services at the council, said: “The award covered a period that the Building Standards team were dealing with one of the most complex building projects ever in Orkney — the new Balfour Hospital.

“The team issued a completion certificate for the new building last week — icing on the cake after a busy year.”

Chairman of the council’s development and infrastructure committee, Graham Sinclair, said: “This is a class leading performance by one of the smallest local authority Building Standards teams in the country. We are extremely proud.

“This award is a great achievement by the team and testament to their hard work — congratulations to all involved.”

