Build a canoe? Can do! — Westray youngsters enjoy busy Easter Break

Junior and senior youth club members in Westray have been building canoes during their Easter holidays.

Sleeping in every day of the holidays? No such sloth for young folk in Westray, who have been mucking in with a project which will see them complete two water-worthy canoes.

Members of both the island’s Junior Youth Club and Senior Youth Club have spent their Easter break sanding and gluing, as they fashion the crafts from sustainable materials, in a project run by the Archipelago Folkschool.

Read more about what they have been up to in this week’s The Orcadian, available online and in shops now.