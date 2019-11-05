Broken down cargo vessel arrives in Orkney

November 5, 2019 at 1:30 pm

The cargo ship Wilson Corinth, which broke down west of Orkney yesterday, has arrived in Kirkwall for repairs.

The vessel had been on a voyage between Holland and Iceland carrying a cargo of coal.

The Orkney-based coastguard emergency towing vessel Ievoli Black was sent to the ship yesterday morning, and took the vessel under tow.

The cargo vessel and tug were met by tugs Erlend and Strathdee at the harbour limits this morning, along with the pilot boat Scapa Pioneer, which put a local pilot onboard.

The tow was transferred to the Erlend and Strathdee from the Ievoli Black in Kirkwall Bay, and the ship was moved alongside Hatston Pier at noon.

A video of the ship arriving can be viewed on The Orcadian Facebook page.

