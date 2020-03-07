Breastfeeding celebrations to return in May

March 7, 2020 at 2:54 pm

Families and cafe owners in Orkney are being encouraged to take part in what is fast becoming the largest annual celebration of breastfeeding in the country. The Big Breastfeeding Café is back for 2020 and is set to connect thousands of families on May 6. Now in its fifth year, the national campaign is set to be the biggest yet.

Led by breastfeeding brand, Medela, the initiative will see a network of mini events taking place across the UK, encouraging mums and dads to chat and celebrate all things breastfeeding. Parents are invited to join the national celebration by hosting their own Breastfeeding Cafe either at home, in a local coffee shop, or even a nearby hall.

Every host will be sent the ultimate event kit from the brand, including tea, biscuits, bunting and more! Café owners are also being encouraged to join the campaign by hosting an event for the local parenting community. It is not only a great way for cafes (big or small) to support local families, it also enables even more mums and dads to get involved in spreading positive news about breastfeeding.

Last year saw over 150 public cafes take part, including the Willows Coffee Shop in Kirkwall.

Talking about The Big Breastfeeding café 2020, Charlotte Price, Medela UK’s marketing manager said: “Community is at the heart of Medela so being able to create a large initiative that all families can get involved with, is so important to us. As well as celebrating the good bits, mum to mum support is key to working through the challenges parenthood and breastfeeding can throw at us.

“Encouraging families to get together this May is important to us, not only to create a network of support, but to give each and every breastfeeding family a virtual high five.”

For every café hosted, Medela will send a Big Breastfeeding Café pack, a complete package of everything café hosts need, posters, invitations, surprise treats and some all-important tea and biscuits, this year donated by McVities and Tick Tock Tea!

Share this:

Tweet

