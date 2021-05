Breast screening unit set to return

May 29, 2021 at 4:34 pm

Invitations to nearly 3,500 women in Orkney between the ages of 50 and 70 are to be sent out over the next few months, as a mobile breast screening unit returns to The Balfour.

The mobile unit returns on on June 7, and will be based within the hospital car park for around four months.

