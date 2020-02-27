Brand new expedition cruise ship arrives

February 27, 2020 at 8:43 am

The 2020 cruise ship season began early this morning with the arrival of the brand new Hurtigruten explorer ship Fridtjof Nansen.

The ship sailed from Bergen to Lerwick earlier this week, and is now alongside at Hatston Pier, having sailed down from Shetland overnight.

The ship features Hurtigruten’s revolutionary battery hybrid powered propulsion system.

Fridtjof Nansen the next generation expedition ship. It will explore some of the most spectacular and remote places on earth.



It is the sister ship to the MS Roald Amundsen. Together they are the first hybrid expedition ships to operate in the polar regions.

The ships hybrid-technology and other efficiency improvements will reduce fuel consumption by approximately 20 per cent and CO2 emissions from the ships by 20 per cent.

Share this:

Tweet

