Bottle return scheme raises over £1,200 for Orkney charities

March 28, 2023 at 5:05 pm

A pioneering bottle return scheme in Orkney has resulted in over £1,200 split between three local charities as islanders embraced using two reverse vending machines.

The Return and Recycle Orkney initiative began in November and precedes the launch of the Scotland-wide deposit return scheme in August this year.

In the five months since launch, Return & Recycle Orkney has seen over 15,000 drinks containers recycled and now three Orkney charities have benefitted from the 20p donation per container that’s gifted as part of the project.

Mind On, Employability Orkney, and Peedie Retreat have all received a portion of the funds raised.

Delivered by Zero Waste Scotland and funded by the Scottish Government, it has been recognised as a key milestone in Scotland’s deposit return journey, providing valuable insights to help shape the way the scheme is rolled out to rural and island communities and enabling Orcadians to try out the machines that will be used under deposit return.

A further ten Orkney charities are set to benefit from donations generated through Return & Recycle Orkney between April and August this year.

