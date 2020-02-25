Booms deployed as contamination reaches Orkney loch

February 25, 2020 at 10:15 am

Oil booms have been put in place at Kirbister Loch following reports of fuel pollution flowing into the loch from a burn.

A spokesperson for Scottish Water said on Monday: “We are continuing to respond to a fuel spillage which took place at the Loch of Kirbister. The incident was reported to us after a substance believed to be oil entered a small burn feeding into the loch.

“As a precaution, we closed down the operation of the nearby water treatment works while investigations, including enhanced sampling, are ongoing and steps taken to prevent the further spread of the substance.

“Having identified and isolated the source quickly, extensive efforts remain ongoing to ensure no further issues and to return treatment processes to normal operation.

“Both water supply and water quality remain unaffected and we will continue to monitor the situation closely. Our priority is to ensure customers in the area served by this treatment works remain in supply during this period.”

Scottish Water said today, Tuesday: “The Water Treatment Works at Kirbister remains closed this morning as efforts continue to remove a pollutant which was discovered in the nearby loch on Monday.

“An extensive response by Scottish Water teams stopped any further significant contamination of the loch after the source was quickly identified. The water treatment works was shut down as a precaution.

“The results of water samples taken on Monday are pending and we are taking further steps to ensure the quality of the water in the loch.

“There remains no impact at this time on either water supply or water quality.”

The incident was also reported to Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA).

