Boil water notice issued to people in Stronsay after below-standard samples
Scottish Water has issued customers in Stronsay with a boil water notice instruction for drinking and cooking.
The precautionary notice has been issued after two anomalous samples were taken on the island which did not meet standards.
The boil water notice will remain in place until further sampling has been carried out to confirm there is no issue with the local supply.
While the boil notice is in place, customers are being advised to only use boiled tap water for the following:
- Drinking
- Cleaning teeth
- Preparing babies’ food (once cooled) and disinfecting baby feeding equipment
- Preparing food (Including washing fruit, salads etc and making ice cubes)
- Pet food and drink
- Washing open wounds and for first aid
Do not:
- use water that has been boiled several times
- use water labelled ‘natural mineral water’ for preparing baby feed other than those supplied by Scottish Water
No requirement to boil water for:
- Bathing, showering, or washing — except in cases for open wounds
- Washing dishes — use hot water and dry thoroughly
- Washing clothes
- Toilet flushing