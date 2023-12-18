featured news

Boil water notice issued to people in Stronsay after below-standard samples

December 18, 2023 at 11:19 am

Scottish Water has issued customers in Stronsay with a boil water notice instruction for drinking and cooking.

The precautionary notice has been issued after two anomalous samples were taken on the island which did not meet standards.

The boil water notice will remain in place until further sampling has been carried out to confirm there is no issue with the local supply.

While the boil notice is in place, customers are being advised to only use boiled tap water for the following:

Drinking

Cleaning teeth

Preparing babies’ food (once cooled) and disinfecting baby feeding equipment

Preparing food (Including washing fruit, salads etc and making ice cubes)

Pet food and drink

Washing open wounds and for first aid

Do not:

use water that has been boiled several times

use water labelled ‘natural mineral water’ for preparing baby feed other than those supplied by Scottish Water

No requirement to boil water for:

Bathing, showering, or washing — except in cases for open wounds

Washing dishes — use hot water and dry thoroughly

Washing clothes

Toilet flushing

