featured news

Body found in search for missing diver

October 17, 2023 at 10:16 am

A body has been found near Cava, following a search for a diver that went missing in Scapa Flow last month, Police Scotland has confirmed.

Officers say a formal identification has not yet taken place, but the family of the diver has been informed.

The alarm was raised on Thursday, September 28, at around 11.10am after the diver was reported overdue from a vessel.

Involved in the search were lifeboats from Stromness and Longhope RNLI, Coastguard helicopters from Inverness, Stornoway and Sumburgh, Coastguard rescue teams from Kirkwall, Hoy and Stromness, while vessels in the area were also asked to assist.

A Police Scotland spokeswomen said: “On Monday, October, 26, 2023, the body of a man was recovered near the island of Cava, in the Scapa Flow area.

“While formal identification is yet to take place, the family of a diver reported missing on Thursday, September, 28 2023, has been made aware.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”

Share this:

Tweet

