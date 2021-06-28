Body believed to be of missing diver retrieved

June 28, 2021 at 4:56 pm

A body believed to be of a diver who went missing in Scapa Flow on Sunday has been recovered.

Orkney Inspector David Hall said: “Following searches in the Scapa Flow area, a body has been recovered this afternoon which is believed to be of a diver reported missing on Sunday, June 27. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

The search, which involved RNLI Stromness, Longhope and Thurso lifeboats, local vessels and a coastguard helicopter, scoured Scapa Flow for almost 12 hours yesterday after the diver was reported overdue at 2.50pm.

The search focused on areas close to the Barrel of Butter and Cava, but despite a formidable and sustained effort, the diver was not located. The search was suspended at 2am on Monday morning.

