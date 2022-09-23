news

Blues Festival back in town as weekend of music begins

September 23, 2022 at 3:08 pm

This Friday sees Orkney Blues Festival swing back into action.

The fun of the summer isn’t over yet — with the festival ready to welcome music-lovers to gigs in Stromness and beyond.

Events this Friday, Saturday and Sunday will bring together a host of homegrown performers alongside five visiting acts representing some of the biggest names in today’s blues circuit.

This includes performances from Orkney’s own Andy Taylor, the Burray Blues Club, Craig Rendall & the Hellybuckles — and many more.

Visiting headliners are Liz Jones, The Cinelli Brothers, Tommy Bentz, James Oliver, and Rebecca Downes.

It has all been brought together by the Orkney Blues Festival committee, with well-known local drummer Dylan Pepper at the helm.

Dylan, who has been part of the festival since he was a teenager, is delighted to see it make a return, following a pandemic hiatus.

“There have been lots of high points,” he said of planning the weekend of entertainment.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed it, and I’m thankful for the feedback we have had, and impressed by how folk are just willing to get back on board with live music.”

The show gets on the road tonight with performances in the Ferry Inn, Stromness Legion and Royal Hotel Stromness — as well as a special gig in the Burray Hall.

You can find out more on the Orkney Blues Festival Facebook page, and on www.orkneyblues.co.uk

