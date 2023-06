featured news

Blackenings run foul of the letter of the law

June 10, 2023 at 12:59 pm

At a blackening you may well expect to be showered in molasses — but police have been accused of pouring cold water over the custom after stopping two trucks full of revellers.

But this longstanding tradition has come under the scrutiny of road policing officers visiting Orkney as part of a routine visit.

