Black bags to be accepted at recycling centres from Tuesday

July 10, 2020 at 2:57 pm

Hatston and Garson household waste recycling centres will be accepting black bag waste from Tuesday — along with garden waste, cardboard and bulky household waste.

Black bag waste is described as normal household residual waste that you would normally put in the black bin.

Due to physical distancing, the council are reminding folk that staff are unable to offer assistance so please make sure that you are able to handle the items yourself, or with the aid of another member of your household.

The same restrictions remain in place — with no more than five cars at a time allowed on site at Hatston and three at a time at Garson.

Opening hours also remain as 9am to 3.45pm at Hatston and 10am to 3.45pm at Garson from Tuesday to Saturday, with both closed 12pm to 1pm for lunch.

The council would also like to encourage people to continue coming to the waste and recycling centres on their usual bin day, which has been working well and helps to manage traffic flow.

Councillor Andrew Drever said: “We recognise that people may still have quite a lot of waste from clearing out attics, spare rooms, during lockdown so we hope this move will be welcomed.

“Due to this change, we are no longer able to take additional bags left out with bins and so, given that the centres are currently coping well, we have decided to add in this waste stream now to make sure that households are able to get rid of this rubbish.”

The council said HWRCs will be preparing to accept further materials, subject to review.

