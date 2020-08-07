  • Kirkwall
Birsay campsite to re-open next week

The Birsay campsite is set to reopen on Wednesday next week, Orkney Islands Council has announced.

The Point of Ness campsite, Rackwick Hostel and the Hoy Centre were some of the first facilities to be re-opened following the initial phases in the easing of lockdown.

The council has said, as a result of the significant demand for pitches at the Point of Ness campsite, plans are now being finalised to re-open the Birsay campsite from Wednesday, August 12, 2020. However the hostel beside the campsite will remain closed until further notice.

Bookings for the site reopened as of noon today. People visiting the site will be asked to observe hand hygiene, face covering and physical distancing requirements.

Birsay Campsite will remain open until September 30.

