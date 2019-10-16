Birdsong to ring out in call for action

October 16, 2019 at 12:00 pm

Thousands of people across Scotland, including folk in Orkney, will get the chance to listen to birdsong in some rather unusual locations tomorrow, October 17, as part of a RSPB Scotland’s initiative to highlight declines in wildlife.

In over 150 locations across Scotland, including the Orkney Library and Archive, Stromness Library and the Skara Brae Visitor Centre, RSPB Scotland and its supporters will be playing birdsong throughout the day as part of their Let Nature Sing Takeover.

This follows on from their surprise number two hit in the Scottish charts last May, Let Nature Sing — a music track of pure birdsong. The charity is hoping to once again bring the sound of chirping back into everyone’s life as a reminder of what we all stand to lose if the “crisis” facing nature is not addressed.

Anne McCall, RSPB Scotland director, said: “In spring, our Let Nature Sing track of pure birdsong encouraged the public to reflect on what birdsong means to them and highlighted the shocking declines we have seen over the last few decades.

“Since then we have seen further international, UK and Scottish reports underlining the threats to our natural world. Accompanying this compelling evidence base we have also seen increasingly passionate calls from the public to do more for our environment. It is clear that we must take action now to address both the climate and biodiversity emergencies.”

Anyone interested in finding out more about the Let Nature Sing takeovers, hosting their own event, or listening for free to RSPB’s birdsong radio, should visit: www.rspb.org.uk/letnaturesing

