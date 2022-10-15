breaking news

Bird flu protection zone declared in Tankerness

October 15, 2022 at 9:18 am

A 3km protection zone has been declared, after the discovery of highly pathogenic avian influenza at a premises in Tankerness.

The declaration, which also includes a 10km surveillance zone, was made on the advice of Scotland’s chief veterinary officer and was signed by rural affairs and islands secretary Mairi Gougeon, yesterday, Friday, at 10.10pm.

This means movement restrictions within these zones — for example, poultry, carcasses, eggs, used poultry litter and manure — to prevent any further spread of disease.

Keepers can find out if their premises is in these zones via the APHA interactive map.

For more details on the restrictions that apply in the zones, see the Scottish Government’s declaration here.

