Bird flu confirmed in Orkney

December 18, 2020 at 8:55 am

A flock of birds from a farm on Sanday has tested positive for H5N8 Avian Influenza.

In order to limit the further spread of disease, appropriate restrictions have been imposed on the premises and any identified contact premises.

The remaining birds at the premises have been humanely culled and a 10 km temporary control zone has been set up around the infected premises to limit the risk of the disease.

Within this zone a range of different controls are now in place.

These include restrictions on the movement of poultry, carcasses, eggs, used poultry litter and manure and restrictions on bird gatherings.

Producers and bird keepers are reminded to comply with the order to house birds that came in to effect on December 14, or ensure they are kept separate from wild birds and follow biosecurity procedures.

Minister for Rural Affairs and the Natural Environment Mairi Gougeon said: “With the recent disease confirmations in wild and captive birds in the UK, it is not unexpected for Avian Influenza to be found in birds here in Scotland. We ask that the public remain vigilant and report any findings of dead wild birds.”

Scotland’s Chief Veterinary Officer Sheila Voas said: “This case of H5N8 in a flock of birds on Sanday confirms that Avian Influenza is present in Scotland.

“We have already made clear that all bird keepers – whether major businesses or small keepers with just a few birds – must ensure that their biosecurity is up to scratch to protect their birds from disease and prevent any contact between their birds and wild birds. Keepers who are concerned about the health or welfare of their flock should seek veterinary advice immediately. Your private vet, or your local Animal and Plant Health Agency office, will also be able to provide practical advice on keeping your birds safe from infection.

“Any dead wild swans, geese, ducks or gulls, falcons or other birds of prey or five or more dead wild birds of other species in the same location, should be reported to the Defra dead wild bird helpline.

“Public health advice is that the risk to human health from the virus is very low and food standards bodies advise that avian influenzas pose a very low food safety risk for UK consumers, and it does not affect the consumption of poultry products including eggs.”

Share this:

Tweet

