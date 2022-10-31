news

Bird flu confirmed between Finstown and Kirkwall

October 31, 2022 at 10:03 am

A 3km protection zone has been declared, after the discovery of highly pathogenic avian influenza at a premises between Finstown and Kirkwall.

The declaration, which also includes a 10km surveillance zone, was made on the advice of Scotland’s chief veterinary officer and was signed by rural affairs and islands secretary Mairi Gougeon, yesterday, Sunday, at 5.15pm.

This means movement restrictions within these zones — for example, poultry, carcasses, eggs, used poultry litter and manure — to prevent any further spread of disease.

Keepers can find out if their premises is in these zones via the APHA interactive map.

For more details on the restrictions that apply in the zones, see the Scottish Government’s declaration here.

