Bignold Park Road to close in evenings for roadworks

March 20, 2019 at 6:00 pm

A section of Bignold Park Road will be closed in the evenings between Wednesday, March 20 and Friday, March 22, and from 8am to 5pm on Saturday, March 23.

This is to enable road resurfacing works to be carried out.

The stretch affected is a section starting just uphill from the junction with the Holm Road (A961) to just uphill of and including the turnoff to KGS and the Meadows.

Works will take place from 6pm to 11pm for the duration of the resurfacing. There will be a short diversion via Holm Road (A961) and Easdale Loan.

The public should note this might affect travel to and from the airport.

