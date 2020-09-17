Big cash prize as new loyalty card competition set to boost local spending

September 17, 2020 at 10:17 am

Christmas could come early for one lucky person, as a whopping grand prize of £1,640 is up for grabs to spend in local shops.

Launching in The Orcadian in two weeks’ time, Thursday, October 1, a special loyalty card competition, designed to promote local shopping will give one lucky winner an unforgettable Christmas.

The Orkney Loves Local “Christmas All Wrapped Up” competition will act as a welcome boost to shops, as footfall and sales are increased during the quieter winter months.

A magnificent 82 businesses across the entire Orkney archipelago are participating — offering real depth and variety, and enabling customers to support companies right across the sector.

Full details of how to get involved in this competition when it launches can be found in this week’s The Orcadian.

