Benches disappear from St Colm’s Centre

Police are looking for witnesses after three small wooden benches were removed from the St Colm’s Centre.

Officer say this occurred between the afternoon of Thursday, April 20, and the morning of Tuesday, April 25, at the address on Muddisdale Road, Kirkwall.

Should a member of the public have witnessed anything suspicious in the area, is possession of CCTV/doorbell cameras, or has any information regarding those responsible, they are urged to contact officers at the Kirkwall Police Station. 