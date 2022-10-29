  • Kirkwall
Befriending Week shines a spotlight on vital volunteers

Coordinator of the adult befriending service, Pamela Scott. (Orkney Photographic)

The number of older people isolated and alone, desperate for company and friendship, in Orkney is rising every day.

That is why, during Befriending Week which runs from November 1-7, Orkney’s adult befriending team is urging people to become befrienders and play a key role in reducing isolation and loneliness in the county.

Catch next week’s The Orcadian to hear from befrienders, and also from service users who tell us how befriending has changed their lives for the better.