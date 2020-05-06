BBC Scotland’s Debate Night looks for Orkney participants

May 6, 2020 at 5:00 pm

BBC Scotland’s Debate night is back on TV screens for a second series, and they’re looking for folk living in Orkney to be part of their “virtual audience” – quizzing politicians and public figures from the comfort of their own homes.

With current restrictions surrounding the coronavirus outbreak limiting travel and gatherings of people, the studio panel of this political discussion programme has been facing questions via video link from members of the public instead of a studio audience.

The programme is soon to visit Orkney and Shetland on their virtual tour of Scotland and are calling on people in the county to apply to take part via mobile or PC, for an episode airing on Wednesday, May 13.

Presenter Stephen Jardine stated: “This is an important chance to discuss the issues that matter to you and get your voice heard. You lead the agenda – your questions will be put to those who influence how Scotland is run and will define the direction of the programme.

“Maybe you are a key worker; have been self-isolating or your work has been affected by Coronavirus? Whatever your situation, we want you to apply and be part of the discussion.”

To take part visit www.bbc.co.uk/debatenight and click ‘Join the Debate Night Audience’. The deadline for people to apply is Sunday, May 10.

Share this:

Tweet

