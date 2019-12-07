  • Kirkwall
Battling qualities come to the fore in Caledonia Shield success

Orkney captain Scott Rendall collects the Caledonia Shield.

Orkney RFC battled their way to Caledonia Shield success this afternoon, beating Dunfermline 17-7.

In a match of few try-scoring opportunities, Orkney’s determination and steely resolve saw them edge their Fife opponents in a stuffy encounter to pick up their first piece of silverware since 2015.

Two James Linklater penalties saw the hosts go 6-0 up at the break before Dunfermline turned the match on its head with a converted try.

Matt Jackson maintained his composure to kick the ball to the touchline and score Orkney’s only try to go back in front at 11-7.

Two more Linklater penalties — including one which hit the bar — saw Orkney crowned Caledonia Shield winners and send Orkney’s supporters home delighted.

