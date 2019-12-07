Battling qualities come to the fore in Caledonia Shield success

December 7, 2019 at 3:32 pm

Orkney RFC battled their way to Caledonia Shield success this afternoon, beating Dunfermline 17-7.

In a match of few try-scoring opportunities, Orkney’s determination and steely resolve saw them edge their Fife opponents in a stuffy encounter to pick up their first piece of silverware since 2015.

Two James Linklater penalties saw the hosts go 6-0 up at the break before Dunfermline turned the match on its head with a converted try.

Matt Jackson maintained his composure to kick the ball to the touchline and score Orkney’s only try to go back in front at 11-7.

Two more Linklater penalties — including one which hit the bar — saw Orkney crowned Caledonia Shield winners and send Orkney’s supporters home delighted.

