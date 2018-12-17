  • Kirkwall
Ba’s go on display

Danny Bain is pictured with Muriel Learmonth of Sheila Fleet.
(The Orcadian/Craig Taylor)

THE BA’ committee recently named the people who have donated ba’s and are set to throw them up this season, with all four ba’s now on display in Kirkwall.

The Christmas Day boys’ ba’, which has been made by Danny Bain, was donated by Billy Hough, and is displayed in the Sheila Fleet window in Bridge Street.

The Christmas Day men’s ba’, which was made by Ed Gibson was donated by John Stephen, and is displayed at Orkney Tweed in Victoria Street.

The New Year’s Day boys’ ba’, created by Sigurd Gibson was donated by Andy Cant, and is displayed at Northvet, Junction Road.

The New Year’s Day Mens’ ba’, made by George Drever, was donated by Benny Thomson, and is displayed in K2 Fashion and Footwear, Albert Street.

Edgar Gibson is pictured with Nancy Fergus of Orkney Tweed.
(www.theorcadianphotos.co.uk)

 

Sandra Banks from Northvet is pictured with Sigurd Gibson.
(www.theorcadianphotos.co.uk)

 

George Drever is pictured with Sunatha Rendall and Amie Broom from K2 Fashion and Footwear.
(The Orcadian/Craig Taylor)

